Onoja: Bello promised me Kogi governorship but backed Ododo instead

Edward Onoja, former deputy governor of Kogi state, has accused Yahaya Bello, his former boss, of going back on his promise to support him as successor.

Onoja said Bello assured him for four years that he would hand him the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but later switched allegiance to Ahmed Ododo, the current governor.

“For four years before 2023, he (Yahaya Bello) was the one who called me and said, ‘You will succeed me, get prepared.’ And of course, I planned, I worked, and when it was time, he gave all of us the opportunity (to contest),” Onoja said on a podcast on Saturday.

He explained that cabinet members, including himself, purchased APC nomination forms on Bello’s directive, only to discover that the former governor’s choice was Ododo.

“At the end of the day, his heart and his choice was with the current governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo,” he said.

Onoja added that Bello broke the news to him a day before the primaries, a move that left him disappointed but not rebellious.

“When he broke the news to me a day before the primaries, I told him, ‘You are the boss, you are over me, what you see is what I see,” he said.

“Let’s go get the job done, but I hope you are not making a mistake.’ There were no issues, and then we went to the field and did our best for our candidate.”

He stressed that despite being sidelined, he supported Ododo to ensure APC’s victory in the November 2023 governorship election, adding that his loyalty to the party and the state remains firm.