Onne Truck Park Operators Embrace NPA’s Electronic Call-Up System

Truck park owners and logistics operators in Onne, Rivers State, have warmly welcomed the full deployment of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Electronic Call-Up System, describing it as a long-awaited solution to the persistent congestion that has plagued the Eastern Port corridor for years.

The initiative, aimed at regulating truck movements into and out of the port, is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve road safety, and restore order along the heavily trafficked access routes.

Chairman of the Nigerian Port Consultative Council (NPCC), Onne Chapter, Mr Godwin Ololuke, stated that extensive consultations involving truck park owners, system consultants, and NPA management had been concluded to ensure a seamless rollout.

According to him, the system will not only streamline port operations but also protect road users, schoolchildren, and residents living around the port environment from accidents and traffic hazards.

“The Electronic Call-Up System represents a significant leap towards modernising port operations. It will help to decongest the corridor, safeguard lives, and ensure that trucks operate on a scheduled and predictable basis,” Ololuke said.

Truck drivers expressed cautious optimism about the initiative. Mr Johnbull Igbikiowubo, a long-serving driver at the port, emphasised that the success of the system would depend on cooperation from all stakeholders.

“The cooperation of every stakeholder is essential to ensure its success for the benefit of the nation,” he said, noting that disciplined implementation could reduce the hours-long delays drivers currently face at port entry points.

Officials from logistics companies also acknowledged the potential benefits of the new system. Olumide Ibitolu of Waterhouses Marine and Logistics Limited explained that initial disruption around the corridor was largely due to the ongoing registration of trucks into the new electronic platform.

He expressed confidence that once fully operational, the system would significantly improve turnaround times, reduce fuel wastage, and lower operational costs for transport operators.

Stakeholders believe the electronic call-up system will not only decongest the port axis but also protect the substantial investments made in the trucking and logistics value chain.

Analysts highlight that streamlining truck movement could improve overall port throughput, attract additional investors, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a key logistics hub in the West African subregion.

With congestion historically affecting supply chain efficiency, the initiative is expected to enhance trade competitiveness by ensuring faster cargo clearance, reducing turnaround times, and providing more predictable scheduling for shipping and logistics companies.

As Onne’s ports continue to handle high volumes of goods, the NPA Electronic Call-Up System may well mark the beginning of a new era in port management and transport logistics in the region.