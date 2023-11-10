Only voters will decide winners in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber polls – INEC

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again assured that it will maintain a level field for all political parties and candidates in this weekend’s off-cycle Governorship Elections to be held in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

This is as the Commission assured Nigerians that it has done everything possible to guarantee that the weekend’s election is free, fair, and credible.

The Commission said its only focus is on implementing the electoral processes and procedures as provided by law.

The reassurance is coming on the heels of putting the finishing touches to detailed and painstaking preparations put in place by the INEC towards ensuring the Saturday, November 11 2023, elections meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The Supervising National Commissioner for Imo State, Mr Kenneth Ukeagu while addressing the Imo State Governorship Election Stakeholders’ forum stated that “I want to assure the good people of Imo State that the Commission under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is resolute in its commitment to conduct a free, fair, credible, peaceful and inclusive election on Saturday 11th November 2023.”

“The choice of who becomes the next Governor of Imo State will only be determined by the eligible voters in the state. To this end, the Commission would not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. Our focus is to implement the processes and procedures as provided by law.”

Explaining the journey towards the successful conduct of the off-cycle election. The National Commissioner said, “Prior to now, the Commission harvested the challenges and lessons learnt in previous elections and in particular, the 2023 General Election in order to improve our processes and procedures in the upcoming governorship elections.”

“Further to that, the Commission has conducted technical workshops for permanent and ad-hoc staff, we have also organized awareness programs to ensure massive voter turn-out and held several meetings with relevant stakeholders in order to facilitate peaceful election in the state.”

He added that “the Commission published the National Register of Voters on 11th January 2023 which was used for the conduct of the 2023 General election. The Commission, on 12th October 2023, presented that same register to political parties as the official Register of Voters for the forthcoming Imo State governorship election.”

According to Mr. Ukeagu, “The total number of registered voters in Imo state for the coming Governorship Election is 2,419,922 comprising of 1,199,263 males and 1,220,659 females. A total of 2,318,919 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) representing 95.8 percent of the registered voters have been collected while 101,003 are uncollected”.

The National Commissioner Mr. Ukeagu stated further: “Eighteen (18) political parties will participate in the election. Polls will hold in 4,720 out of the 4,758 polling units in the state. Election will not hold in thirty-eight (38) polling units with zero registered voters.”

“The Commission will deploy men and materials to 4,720 polling units during the election. Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be deployed to the polling units for voter accreditation and upload of results.”

“Adequate steps have been taken by the Commission to ensure that the BVAS machines function optimally during accreditation of voters and upload of polling unit result sheets to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV),” Mr. Ukeagu disclosed.

On staff training and sensitive materials for the election, the Hon. National Commissioner stated “We have recruited, trained, and carefully screened all categories of ad-hoc staff to be deployed to the field. All non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the Commission’s 27 LGA offices in the state.”

“The sensitive materials were received yesterday and are presently in the security vaults of the Owerri branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and will be delivered to LGA offices on Thursday, 9th November 2023.”

Commenting on logistics preparation for the election, the National Commissioner explained that “We have concluded arrangements for the transportation of personnel and materials to ensure that all polling units open as scheduled on election day.

“In addition, Registration Area Centres (RACs) would be activated at the RA/ Ward level on Friday 10th November 2023 as transit camps for election personnel and materials to facilitate early deployment to polling units on election day.

On Party Agents, Observers and Media coverage of the election, Mr. Ukeagu disclosed that “The Commission has accredited agents nominated by political parties for the 4,720 polling units, 305 Registration Areas collation centres, 27 Local Government collation centres and the State Collation Centre where the final declaration of result will be made.”

According to him, “A total of 137 Domestic and 8 International Observer groups have been accredited by the Commission and they will deploy 3,374 field observers for the Imo State Governorship election,

“Meanwhile; 44 national and 2 international media organizations accredited for the election will deploy 242 journalists for the exercise. Identity cards embedded with quick-response (QR) codes have been provided by the Commission to all accredited party agents, observer groups and media organizations. This is to ensure that only accredited persons have access to Voting and Collation Centres.”

Commenting on steps taken to ensure the inclusion of disadvantaged groups in the election, Mr. Ukeagu said “To underscore the Commission’s commitment to an inclusive, credible, and transparent electoral process, assistive voting devices would be deployed in all polling units where Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have been registered.”

“The Commission’s Election Regulations and Guidelines provide for priority to be accorded at polling units to PWDs without waiting in long queues during voting as is the case with elderly people, pregnant women, and nursing mothers.”, he added.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo, Prof. Sylvia Agu, said there have been several engagements with the various categories of stakeholders at all levels in the state. She expressed optimism that those engagements would yield positive fruits that will culminate into active and positive participation in the Saturday election.

The Hon. REC implored candidates and supporters to prioritize peace during the election, stressing that it will not only enhance peace and security in the State but also in Nigeria at large.

“It is important for us to work together with trust, tolerance, respect, and understanding as these values will be key to peaceful and democratic conduct of elections come November 11, 2023,” she maintained.

