‘Only One State Will Be Created’ – Nwoko Says Anioma Bid Has Tinubu’s, Senators’ Support

Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta north, says the bid to create Anioma state “has gained significant momentum,” with constitutional amendment committees and President Bola Tinubu in support.

Nwoko spoke at the Izu Anioma Towns Union event in Abuja over the weekend, where he said 97 senators had previously signed a document endorsing the creation of Anioma state, describing the level of support as “unprecedented”.

He explained that the bill he introduced seeks to carve Anioma from the nine local government areas in Delta north, with some neighbouring communities also indicating interest in joining.

“Only one state will be created in Nigeria, and that one state will be Anioma,” he said.

According to Nwoko, the senate and house of representatives’ committees on constitutional amendment “have agreed that the south-east should be given a sixth state for regional balance.”

He said the initiative has also received support from Senate President Godswill Akpabio, adding that Tinubu is “ready to approve the creation once all constitutional processes have been completed.”

“We have done our homework. A lot of lobbying, contacts, and consultations are ongoing. Nothing is being left undone,” he said.

Nwoko said leaders from the south-east will meet in Awka, Anambra state, next weekend to “adopt Anioma as the region’s official candidate for the new state.”

He listed the next steps as submitting documentation to the presidency, concurrence by state assemblies, and a national referendum.

He urged Anioma people to remain united, saying the goal is near.

“I did not start this struggle, but I will finish it. Anioma state will be the beginning of a new era,” he said.

On October 26, Nwoko said the creation of Anioma state and the release of Nnamdi Kanu “would go a long way in resolving the unrest in the south-east.”