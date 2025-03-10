Only IBB responsible for June 12 annulment, actions of his govt–Abacha Family

By Tom Okpe

The family of former Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha, has said decision of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida to blame their father and leader for the annulment of June 12 Presidential election shows he lacks integrity, honesty and sincerity.

Head of the family, Mohammad Abacha, made this known on Sunday in Abuja saying that the decision to annul the election was made under the administration of IBB, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his Government.

Abacha was reacting to recent claims made by Babangida, in his newly launched book, ‘A Journey in Service,’ where he alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election was the responsibility of Gen Abacha.

The family urges Nigerians to be wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons saying; “The memory of our late father and leader, General Sani Abacha, must not be tarnished by baseless accusations, meant to absolve those who were truly responsible.”

“The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his Government.

“Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts,” as one public commentator aptly said, “honesty, sincerity, and intergrity are virtues, not commonly associated with the author.”

He said: “It is important to state unequivocally that General Sani Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled.”

Abacha further stressed: “Our attention has been drawn to recent claims made by former Military President, General Babangida, in his newly launched book, ‘A Journey in Service,’ where he alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election was the responsibility of late General Abacha.

“These claims have sparked widespread controversy which necessitated clear response from the immediate family of General Abacha and the entire Abacha clan in the interest of historical accuracy and justice.

“For years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria’s democratic evolution. However, the facts remain unchanged.

“Furthermore, we wish to emphasize that despite this unfortunate attempt to shift blame, General Abacha remained a true and loyal friend to General Babangida up to the time of his death.

“He was a man of unwavering commitment to his comrades. We also find it necessary to state that at the time General Babangida’s life was under threat, it was General Abacha who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety.

“We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many Nigerians who have risen in defense of General Abacha in an effort to set the record straight.

“Your unwavering commitment to truth and historical accuracy is deeply appreciated, and we acknowledge the outpouring of support from those who refused to allow history to be distorted.

“As we reflect on Nigeria’s history, we acknowledge General Abacha’s time in leadership and the role he played in the nation’s development.

“His contributions, like those of past leaders, remain part of our country’s history. We believe that history is best judged with fairness and objectivity.

“We regret that ‘A Journey in Service’ missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events,” he added.