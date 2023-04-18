Only God did this – Dino Melaye displays Kogi PDP primary results

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has shared the result of the just concluded primaries which produced him as the winner.

The former lawmaker displayed the result on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Melaye celebrated the results by dedicating it to God.

He wrote, “Only God could have done this.

“To God alone be the glory. Result of Kogi State PDP Governorship primary election.”

Naija News recalls that Melaye was declared winner by the returning officer on Sunday. He scored 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Idoko Ilonah, who had 124 votes.

PDP Denies Suspending Melaye

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as fake news the reports about the alleged suspension of an aspirant of the Kogi governorship polls, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that the Kogi State PDP has dismissed reports about the suspension of Melaye over an alleged incident of anti-party activities in the State.

The party in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Farouk Yahaya on Wednesday said the party at no time contemplated the suspension of the governorship aspirant.

Yahaya appealed to members of the party and the general public to disregard the “misleading information” noting that it is “fake news.”

The PDP also warned trouble and mischief makers who are bent on causing a crisis in the PDP to desist from such, adding that the party remains focused going into the primary election.

