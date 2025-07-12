Only 20% Nigerians Are Food Secured – Agric Ministry

By Tunde Opalana

Despite concerted efforts by the Federal Government and assistance from international bodies, only 20 percent Nigerians are food secured as the rest 80 percent do not have assurance of their next meals.

This shocking disclosure was made by Alhaji Nuhu Kilishi, Director of the Nutrition and Food Safety Department, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in Abuja, on Friday while speaking at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the development of a Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan, FNSCPP.

According to him, it is worrisome that food insecurity is on the rise in the country, increasing from 35 per cent in 2014 to approximately 74 per cent in recent years.

This, he blamed on banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of insecurity.

He lamented that this has significantly reduced farm sizes and driven many farmers away from their farms and communities, thereby threatened agricultural production.

“Only 20 percent of Nigerians are currently food secure, meaning they are certain of their next meal,” he said, attributing the worsening trend to insecurity and economic hardship.

“Inflation and rising prices of food inputs and commodities have also made it difficult for households to afford healthy diets.”

Consequently, he said food and nutrition situation are dire in crisis-affected areas of the country.

However, he emphasized government efforts towards targeted strategies to address the challenge.

“Among them is the distribution of seeds and inputs to support homestead gardening across all 774 Local Government Areas.

“We have secured World Bank funding to implement this plan in 21 states, while the remaining 15 states will be supported through federal resources,” he said.

Dr Ritgak Tilley-Gyado, a Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, noted that the Bank initially committed 232 million dollars to the ANRIN programme at Nigeria’s request, marking a shift from curative to preventive approaches in addressing malnutrition.

She said “with additional crisis response window financing made available, the aim now is to strengthen Nigeria’s systems to prevent future food and nutrition crises.”

Project Manager for ANRiN 2.0, Mrs Ojuolape Solanke assured the project would ensure the delivery of essential nutrition services to children and pregnant women at the primary healthcare level.

The project plan, according to her. included coordinated efforts across key ministries, Agriculture, Budget and Economic Planning, and Health, for results-based implementation.

“We are working to ensure that within the next six months, a comprehensive plan is in place to guide Nigeria’s response to any future food and nutrition emergencies,” Solanke said.

The plan is a spin-off of the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria, ANRiN, project, a state-led, World Bank-funded initiative aimed at reducing malnutrition by expanding access to quality, cost-effective nutrition services for vulnerable populations.

The Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project is a World Bank-funded initiative which focused on reducing chronic malnutrition in Nigeria. It specifically targets pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls, and children under five years of age.

The project aims to increase the utilization of quality, cost-effective nutrition services through a community-based Basic Package of Nutrition Services (BPNS).

By focusing on community-based interventions and targeted support, ANRiN aims to improve the nutritional status of vulnerable populations and contribute to Nigeria’s overall development.

Late last year, Ndiame Diop, Country Director of the World Bank, revealed that the Bank approved $50m in support of Nigeria’s food nutrition challenges.