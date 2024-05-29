One Year Anniversary: APC Chieftain criticizes Tinubu’s approach to insecurity, economy

By Samuel Luka

As President Bola Tinubu marks one year in office, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Muhammad Sani Al’amin has called for urgent action to curb the menace of insecurity and economic hardship bedeviling the country.

Al’amin, a former governorship aspirant in Bauchi who made the call in an open letter he circulated to newsmen in the state on Wednesday advised President Tinubu against toeing the ignoble path of his predecessors who only mourned victims of killings in press statements.

He said, such action of the past leaders has reduced them to becoming mourners-in-chief instead of taking responsibility as commanders-in-chief.

He said, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Country, Tinubu must work hard to ensure that issues of insecurity and economic problems are tackled in order to assuage the sufferings of the masses.

The APC Chieftain who personally signed the letter urged the President to rise to the occasion and use every available coercive apparatus to bring the miscreants killing people at will as well as economic saboteurs to justice.

Al’amin while stating that those responsible for the genocide and orgy of violence, kidnapping, tribal wars are all out to temper with the country’s ways of life and must be stopped, observed that the perpetrators of violence are not just crazy but very dangerous.

He therefore, urge the federal government to demonstrate the courage to stop them, adding that, to stop the criminals, every coercive security apparatus in the country must be deployed to locate them and their sponsors to face the wrath of the law.

The APC Chieftain who stressed that failure to either take justice to them or bring them to justice has always been the bane of the fight against terrorism and violence in Nigeria because it emboldens them, maintained that if the criminals will kill many in one state and go scot-free, it will pleases them to do same in another state.

Al’amin who further observed that failure to act at that level is more or less an incentive for them to continue to deploy this unbridled violence on the people, called on the President to act decisively and not issuing mere condolences.

He lamented that such things are happening in a country like Nigeria where for no reason, the perpetrators are working hard to disrupt people’s ways of life.

Al’amin faulted President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms which he said are dashing hopes of the electorates.

He added that some of the anti masses economic policies of President Tinubu such as fuel subsidy removal, electricity tariff hike and taxation have been creating pains and despair among Nigerians.

The APC Chieftain said that the policies have made inflation to increase to over 33.5 percent while the government remain adamant, adding that Tinubu’s poor response to the country’s challenges is setting the stage for a prolonged and deeper economic crisis.

Al’amin advised Tinubu and his economic management team to swallow their pride, admit their missteps and failures, and follow those who know the terrain in order to bring back the country to to good economic footing.