One Term proposition, Obi says zoning stabilises polity

By Tunde Opalana

Former governor of Anambra State and a staunch gladiator in the coalition of opposition of politicians movement, Peter Obi, has said that his decision to run for one term of four years in 2027 is borne out of his respect the sanctity of zoning arrangement for political offices.

He said zoning, though not constitutional but conventional has been a tested arrangement to stabilise polity in parts of the country.

According to a statement on Monday in Abuja by Ibrahim Umar, spokesperson of the Peter Obi Media Reach, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) explained his position while featuring on Channel Television program Politics today, Sunday night.

Positing that four years is enough for any serious and sincere leader to make an impact, Obi said “one term is enough to establish that good governance is possible, and if they can impact negatively on us for just two years, why won’t someone achieve a lot in four years?

READ ALSO: Kaduna is more peaceful, safer under Gov Uba Sani – Army chief

“It’s also to respect the gentleman’s agreement of zoning, which has been a stabilising factor even though it’s not in our constitution.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance. In two years, there has been maximum damage. Two years can change it in a good direction. People want to get up and see a president who cares and shows compassion,”

Obi, who responded to questions about burning issues around his ambition, reiterated his determination to run for the presidency again in 2027, stating that he is qualified for the office.

“I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,”

On the possibility of his becoming the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election, Obi said emphatically, “This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A, B, or C.”

He equally dispelled speculations that he had left the Labour Party following his open support for the coalition, which has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I am part of the coalition which will be able to produce a president with the capacity and compassion to save this country.”

On why he was associating in the coalition with persons who were known to have played key roles in previous failed administrations, Obi explained that their experience would be required to prevent the government he intends to form from failing.

“In fact even some who have been in that government, their experience is critical.

“I can tell you one of the major companies in the world hired two people who have worked in failed companies because they can tell you why they failed.

“You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded to move on, and I need everyone.

“It is a critical experience because they know what can fail a system and they know what was wrong with the system.”

Obi also criticised President Tinubu for a perceived lack of compassion over numerous deaths in the country, particularly victims of insecurity.

“Today, we are in a country that has leadership without compassion. Several children died in Ibadan on 18 December last year, and on 19 December, the president of Nigeria flew from Abuja to Lagos for Christmas festivities. There is no compassion, and we can change that if we move in the right direction,” he said

The former governor said that, if elected, he would declare war on insecurity rather than merely a state of emergency, asserting that non-state actors must not be allowed to challenge the authority of the state.

He also promised to empower states, local governments, and communities to establish police systems alongside the federal police.

“From day one, I will tackle insecurity head-on. Non-state actors cannot be stronger than the state. We must declare war on insecurity, but we must concentrate more on natural security, which is pulling people out of poverty.”