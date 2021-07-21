One hundred kidnapped villagers freed in Nigeria after 42 days in captivity

Around 100 women and children kidnapped by gunmen known locally as “bandits” in early June have been rescued, according to police in Nigeria’s northeastern Zamfara State.

The victims, most of whom are nursing moms, were liberated Monday after being held captive for six weeks, according to Mohammed Shehu, a Zamfara police official. He stated that their release was “unconditional,” and that the state had not paid a ransom.

Armed men stormed Manawa Village in Zamfara’s Mutunji District on June 8, forcing the victims into captivity, according to Shehu.

“The released victims who were in custody of their abductors for 42 days have been released without giving any financial or material gain,” the police official stated in an earlier statement.

He went on to say, “They will be medically assessed and debriefed before being reunited with their individual families.”

As kidnapping for ransom becomes more common in the region, Zamfara and other adjacent northern states have seen multiple major kidnappings this year. Hundreds of youngsters have been kidnapped and freed by ransom-seeking criminal groups, but many state governments refuse to pay the money.

Many abducted kids are still being held captive by kidnappers who have not been paid their ransom demands.

In recent months, armed gunmen have targeted schools due to their perceived vulnerability to attacks.

To prevent more raids, some academic institutions in northern Nigeria have been temporarily closed.