Ondo to host world’s entrepreneurship festival in November

By Temitope Adebayo

Ondo state government is set to host the world’s biggest entrepreneurship festival from Friday, November 22 to Sunday 24.

The event tagged; Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF), with the theme; ‘Beyond Boundaries: Poverty Eradication through Entrepreneurship’ will be held at the Entrepreneurship village in Akure.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Governor said that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool in addressing poverty in every corner of the globe.

Aiyedatiwa who was represented by Wale Akinlosotu, Commissioner for Information in the state said that the festival is not just an event, but it is a movement aimed at inspiring individuals and communities to harness their entrepreneurial spirit to create sustainable solutions for poverty alleviation.

“Our dear state is big on entrepreneurship as its evident the fact that we have the first entrepreneurship agency in Nigeria.

“I am particularly proud that this laudable initiative is being hosted in our dear state, Ondo State, Nigeria. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive. We are excited to showcase the rich potential of our state.

He said that the state is not shy to boast that it has the longest coastline in Nigeria and also the highest mineral deposited and the second largest bitumen deposit in the world.

“We do not mince words when we say our state is entrepreneurship-driven and investor-friendly. These and many more ways we pay attention to demonstrate how we can contribute to the global dialogue on poverty eradication.

“I assure the world and the global community that we are dedicated to delivering a befitting event that meets the high expectations set before us. We are working diligently to ensure that the objectives of the festival are not only met but exceeded.

“Together, let us embrace this opportunity to create pathways for change, fight economic challenges, and eradicate poverty using the weapon of entrepreneurship,” he added.

Wale Akinboboye, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) Board in his address said the Board members have worked diligently to ensure that the festival is not just an event, but a transformative experience for all participants.

“Our mandate has always been clear; to execute the biggest entrepreneurship event in the world and create a platform that fosters networking, learning, and growth for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

“We are also thrilled to showcase the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem of Nigeria, particularly the rich potential of Ondo State, which serves as our gracious host.

He acknowledged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State’s support and vision which according to him has been pivotal in making the festival a reality.

Dr. Summy Smart-Francis, Special Adviser to the Ondo state Government on Entrepreneurship and Innovation and in his remarks said that the festival is the biggest entrepreneurship destination event in the world with 12 key activities that would hold concurrently for three days.

Smart-Francis who is also the Project lead of GEF said that the festival features; networking sessions, breakout rooms, an innovation and robotic expo, a trade fair and exhibition, a global leadership forum, and a fashion show among others.

Also, Shina Peller, a Member of the 9th National Assembly said that the festival is not just an event but a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship that resides within everyone.

“The Global Entrepreneurship Festival is a testament to the belief that we can create a brighter future through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the pursuit of excellence. This festival brings together entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world, providing a unique platform for networking, learning, and inspiration.

Pella said that the festival is an opportunity for the youth to engage with industry experts, gain insights into the latest trends, and discover the tools necessary to turn their ideas into successful ventures.

“I urge our young people to embrace this initiative wholeheartedly. The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the skills and knowledge that will be gained at the GEF will be invaluable in navigating the complexities of today’s economy.

“This is your chance to learn from the best, to be inspired by the success stories of those who have traversed these waters, and to connect with like-minded individuals from all over the world who share your passion for entrepreneurship