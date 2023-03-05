Ondo: Oshati hails Ifon chiefs for his adoption as sole candidate for Ose Constituency

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ondo State House of Assembly, Ose State Constituency, in the 2023 general elections, Honourable Olatunji Emmanuel Oshati (aka Maxima), has saluted the “courage and sincerity of purpose” of Ifon Council of Chiefs who recently adopted him as the sole candidate for the state House of Assembly to represent Ose Constituency in the hallowed chamber.

Honourable Oshati described this adoption as a generous one borne out of trust, sincerity and love for the growth and development of the constituency.

In a statement by his media team on Sunday, he promised not to betray this trust and mutual love, while also vowing to do his best to raise the bar of representation that would gladden the hearts of the people when voted into office.

READ ALSO: Explosion kills more than 12 persons at crude oil

He called on all citizens and residents of Ose to come out massively to vote for him, come Saturday, March 11th, “as the face of our representation at the floor of the House,” urging all Ose constituents not to miss the opportunities his candidacy and eventual representation stood for.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...