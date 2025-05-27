Ondo monarch urges FG, NASS to establish State Police amid rising insecurity

By Tolulope Adeyefa

The Olowo of Owo, Dr. Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, has said that the creation of state police is a better alternative to tackle the widespread security challenges in the country.

The monarch stated this on Monday while delivering a goodwill message at a high-level security summit held at Achievers University, Owo, and organized by the Owo Local Government.

Ogunoye, who criticized Nigeria’s federal system for overly concentrating power at the center, urged the Federal Government to review the structure to enable the establishment of state police — especially as the current arrangement has failed to adequately address the security crisis affecting the daily lives of Nigerians.

“The security arrangement in place as of today is not sufficient. Indeed, we may not be able to blame any governor for their inability to act, as the Inspector General of Police issues directives from Abuja. Therefore, our collective resolve here is to call on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to act in the interest of the people by allowing the creation of state police,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Owo and its environs, the monarch called on residents to be vigilant and security conscious. He advised against selling land to unidentified strangers and praised local security outfits and youths for their continued efforts in responding to security challenges.

Ogunoye also commended the Chairman of Owo Local Government, Hon. Tope Omolayo, for convening the summit, describing the initiative as both timely and commendable.