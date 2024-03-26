Ondo lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Gov Aiyedatiwa

…supports his continuity project

By Tom Okpe

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, supporting his continuity bid in the forth coming State Governorship election.

The former Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as Governor, after the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on 27 December, 2023.

Akeredolu died in Germany, where he was receiving treatment on Leukaemia.

Passing the vote of confidence on Monday at the APC National Secretariat, Buhari House Abuja, the lawmakers, led by the State Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji during a visit to the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Ganduje and the National Working Committee, (NWC) said: “We are here to appreciate our leader, the National Chairman of the largest party in Africa, Alhaji Umar Ganduje.

“We are here to also, appreciate him for his quick intervention into the political crisis that erupted in our State, few months ago for his quick intervention and that of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which led to peaceful resolution and also to appreciate him for making himself physically present in the burial ceremony of our late Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

“We are here also to tell him that as far as we are concerned, those of us around, amongst our members and those that are on their way, that we are fully in support of continuity of APC-led Government in Ondo State.

“We are in support of continuity. We want APC to continue with the Government of Ondo State. We believe it will work out and we are giving them 100% assurance that the primary elections will be peaceful.”

He further stressed that the Governor has prioritise payment of their salaries as at when due, and recruited 2000 health workers as well as cordial relationship between the legislature, judiciary and the executive arms of Government in the State as reason for their endorsement of the continuous stay of Aiyedatiwa in power.

“We wish to Inform you that Ondo state is peaceful. Let me give you assurance that come April 2024, our primary election will be peaceful. We believe in continuity and unity of the APC led Government. We don’t want any other political party to snatch this power from us.”

Responding, Ganduje who recalled how he, alongside President Tinubu had to wade into the political crisis to restore sanity in the State thanked the lawmakers for the role they played, resolving the crisis, amicably.

The National Chairman assured that the APC would provide a level playing ground for all Governorship aspirants of the party, during the April Governorship election in the State.

“We can’t disconnect legislators from the office of the party here in Abuja because there is always relationship between you and the office. I call on you to cooperate with us as we conduct the primary election.

“In this year’s election in Ondo, there are many things that must happen according to our programme starting with verification of membership, screening of aspirants, purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms, and the primaries to pick candidates.

“Ondo State is an APC State and we will continue to maintain it. We need your cooperation to conduct a free and transparent primaries.

“We believe our members are equal to the task. What we are seeing here is, there would be cooperation, good synergy with State Assembly members.

“We have planned a well articulated programme for the primaries to produce a candidate,” Ganduje added.

