Ondo lawmaker empowers constituents on fifth foundation day ceremony

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Maxima Vanguard Foundation, an initiative of Honourable (Chief) Oshati Olatunji (Maxima), is set to empower hundreds of constituents of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the event, Comrade Dele Gbadamosi, in a statement on Thursday, the fifth Maxima Vanguard Awards and Empowerment Programme had been expanded.

He added that the event would on Saturday, 9th March, 2024 at the Idoani Town Hall at 11:00 a.m.

According to him, the chairman of the day would be the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Right Honourable Olamide Oladiji, while the Guests of Honour would be the state chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; the senator representing Ondo Central, Senator Jide Ipinsagba; member of of House of Representatives, Honourable Timehin Adelegbe; and Honourable Olayato Aribo.

He added that the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, would be the Special Guest of Honour, while the Alani of Idoani, Oba (General) Olufemi Olutoye (rtd.) would be the Royal Father of the day.

Apart from all political leaders from Ose State constituency, all members of the State House of Assembly are also expected at the occasion.