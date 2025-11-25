Ondo, Idoma Monarchs Seal New Royal Partnership

A renewed cultural alliance has emerged between the Ondo Kingdom and the Idoma nation after both monarchs formalised a royal partnership during a courtesy visit in Ondo State.

The engagement was sealed when Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, the Och’Idoma and paramount ruler of the Idoma Kingdom, paid a royal visit to Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom.

Speaking before the Osemawe and his council, the Och’Idoma expressed gratitude for the reception accorded him, describing the interaction as a symbol of the dignity and continuity of African royal institutions.

He also reflected on his earlier conferment with an honorary doctorate degree in theology at Wesley University, noting the progress recorded at the institution. He said he was proud that two Idoma sons — Paul Enenche, chancellor, and Samuel Obeka Sunday, vice-chancellor — are steering the university’s transformation.

“A traditional title is a sacred trust,” he said, emphasising that titleholders must uphold dignity, discipline and conduct themselves in ways that protect the honour of traditional institutions.

Responding, Kiladejo said the visit would be formally recorded in the annals of the Ondo Kingdom. He invited the Och’Idoma to serve as the royal father of the day at the 2025 Ekimogun Festival scheduled for 27 December, describing the partnership as the beginning of deeper ties between both kingdoms.

The Idoma monarch accepted the invitation and, in return, extended an invitation to the Osemawe to attend the forthcoming Idoma cultural festival, saying such exchanges strengthen cultural unity.

Both monarchs said the encounter signalled the start of a more enduring royal relationship — one they believe will promote cultural cohesion, enrich their people, and reinforce the relevance of traditional leadership in Nigeria.