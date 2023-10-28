Ondo House spokesman, Oshati, empowers constituents

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The member representing Ose State Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olátúnjí Oshati (Maxima), is set to roll out an empowerment programme to reward members of his constituency.

A statement made available to journalists by the lawmaker at the weekend noted that the event was billed to hold on December 16th at the Idoani Town Hall in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Oshati will give out cash to petty traders to boost their business and to the elderlies as xmas token.

Also, schools in Ose constituency will benefit from Hon. Oshati’s academic material donations to schools, in addition to the free UTME forms to be given out for prospective JAMB candidates within the constituency.

READ ALSO: Avalanche of miracles at Day 1 of largest healing

Different groups, associations and town unions are billed to be rewarded also.

The lawmaker said he would also spotlight young and promising talents through the yearly ‘Maxima Man of the Year Award,’ an award designed to encourage up and coming talents who are making waves in their chosen careers.

Approval and cash support to chosen proposals of small scale business (farming) would also be unveiled.

In addition, an award tagged ‘Maxima Personality of The Year,’ shall be given to celebrate people who have blaized the trail in life and committed to community development.

The lawmaker will also inaugurate his newly-appointed Special Assistants on the said day.

There will be appointment of 18 special assistants with effect from November 2023, among other programmes.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com