Ondo Guber: PDP ticket shouldn’t be do or die affair – Arebuwa

By Tunde Opalana

…says he will transform state from darkness to light

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Parry (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Bosun Arebuwa has cautioned co- aspirants not to see the clinching the party’s ticket as a do it die affair.

Rather, he said the task of flushing out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he said represents darkness, should be the concern of all contestants and stakeholders in the state.

Arebuwa spoke to journalists shortly after obtaining his expression of interest form st the PDP secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Ondo State under the APC administration is currently in darkness and he is ready to transform the state from darkness to light.

“Ondo State is in thick darkness, we want to bring light. We shall bring total transformation just like the theme of our programme which is “Imole de, Okunkun Parada”.

“What our own government is going to do is rendering light, and when the light comes all the good things Ondo people have been missing, they will begin to enjoy it. Darkness won’t allow you to see anything good but when light comes, you will begin to see the beautiful things, darkness disappear. Our people will begin to enjoy the good things of life, what democracy is all about. So, that’s what we are going to do.”

The chartered accountants cum politician said obtaining of forms by aspirants does not negate negotiations for emergence of a possible consensus candidate. “Consensus is still ongoing, all we are saying is that we will all unite together to flush out the darkness,” he said .

The aspirant harped on unity among party members in Ondo State while stressing that past experiences have shown that PDP lost elections to APC because of I ternal disputes and acrimony.

He said “in PDP, we have learnt our lessons and we are united, I can assure you that we are united. And it’s only a fool that will be passing through what we are passing through, and not be united against their enemies.”

According to him, as a core party man, he will be ready to accept the result of a credibly conducted primary election by PDP leadership and will be more ready to support whoever picks the party’s ticket.

“I’ve always been in support of any candidate in PDP. Getting the ticket or not getting it does not stop me from supporting. It’s not a do or die affair. I am not desperate but ready to serve our people, that’s my own.

“So, our goal is to win and restore Ondo State to PDP. It is not about me. That’s why you don’t see my poster everywhere, it’s about our people and our party.”

He promised to run a youth oriented government if he win the election by empowering the teeming youthful population while not neglecting the women and other sectors of the society.

“Youth are in the forefront of our government. Presently, even with my own private capacity, I’ve been able to do the litte by my own resources. All I have been doing is for the youth, bringing them up to speed to what youth are, all over the world.

“By helping to train them in technology development, they will be on the same page with their counterpart all over the world. That’s what I am doing right now within my own private capacity, and that’s one of the things that is making me to go for this Governorship because our youth capacity are grossly underutilized. So, that we can bring them up and help them to fulfill their dreams.

“And to the women, we are going to empower the women and the women are our mothers when we make them to be good, we will be good.”