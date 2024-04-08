Ondo Guber: It’s unconstitutional to discriminate against tribal marriage – Oke

…as Oyedele submits forms, says has paid his dues, so it’s his time

By Tom Okpe

A major contender in the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship election, Olusola Oke, (SAN) under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has reiterated that it’s unconstitutional for anybody to discriminate against a tribe on the level of inter marriage.

He also said marrying an Ibo woman has nothing to do with his Governorship ambition and can’t stop him from winning the Primary election, come April and the election proper, in November, 2024.

Speaking with journalists while at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms for the State’s number 1 seat in November, Oke who was castigated by some set of people in the State that they can’t afford to have an Ibo, as a First Lady after Mrs Betty Akeredolu said:

“In Nigeria, it is unconstitutional for anybody to discriminate against any tribe on the level of inter tribal marriage, so, what that person has written is unconstitutional.”

He stressed that; “In a contest like this, you don’t expect everyone to be in your team, they must find some fault.

“There are good population of Igbos in the State who are members of the APC, this will further provoke them to support me, but, these people have also forgotten, they keep writing about my junior wife who is Igbo, but am a polygamist.

“By our nature as a man, we can either be polygamous inside the house or outside.

“This authors have checked my credentials, they couldn’t see any fault, they cannot question the integrity of my certificates, they can’t question my experience, my looks, so, they must create something to talk about.

“We are talking about competent, development of a State, they are talking about being married to an Igbo. But the truth of the matter is that, I married a Yoruba woman who is from Ilaje.

“By May 2024, our marriage will clock 41 years. She has a Ph.D and she has served the State for 35 years; even in her right, she can contest for the Governorship position in the State.”

The Senior Advocate, who said he didn’t commit any crime, noted that, “they are only writing to denigrate my personality.”

Also, another aspirant, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, who submitted his forms said he is in the race to make the State great again, as he has paid his dues, both in the Party, State and country Nigeria, so, it’s his turn to rule.

“Indeed, I’m not new to this process. You will recall that in the year 2020, I was the frontliner and the front runner against the (Late) Governor of Ondo State at the time.

“Following persuasions from party leaders, I willingly, and unconditionally, stepped down for the then Governor, Late Rotimi Akeredolu to ensure that the party is not disunited and for the first time in the history of party politics, all the aspirants rallied behind Akeredolu in the elections that took place on the 10th of October, 2020 and APC won.

“In the year 2022, I was in Costa Rica when party leaders called me that I should return home to Nigeria immediately to contest for the office of the National Secretary of the party. Following intervention of party leaders again I was persuaded to step down and I did unconstitutionally to ensure that the party hegemony is retained.

“I have done these sacrifices to the party because I can say with all due respect and humility, that I am one of the founding fathers of this party, having participated actively in the APC merger Committee, and was also, fortunate to be the one who designed the logo of the party which is today, the identity of the Africa’s largest political party.”

Oyedele who claims he has the clear picture of the State also said he’s the only one competent to rule the State from his past experience as a civil servant, an administrator, a businessman, an entrepreneur and a politician.

“Ondo State needs a Governor who is competent. Today we are not doing very well. In terms of infrastructure, healthcare delivery and education.

“You will recall that Ondo State used to be in the forefront of all of these human indices but I can assure you that as Governor, I will take Ondo back to the zenith of economic and human leadership.

“It is therefore, important that we elect a man who has vision that can take the state back to the top.”

In his remarks during closing of submission of expression of interest and nomination forms by the 16 Ondo State Governorship aspirants on Friday, Deputy National Organising Secretary of the Party, Nze Chidi Duru said:

“Of the 16 of you that purchased the form, 15 have submitted and you have closed the gate as number 16 and today marks the formal closure of the first step of the exercise towards nominating and electing the person that would fly the flag of our party in the forthcoming gubernatorial exercise in the State.

“Being the last day of closure of submission of forms, the next exercise would be the screening exercise that would take place on the 11th and 12th of Next week after that, the Primary’s proper.

“We know before now of your contribution to the party, if i remember correctly not too sure, there was an indication of your name gunning across board for APC Chairmanship, which you then, stepped down and let go for sake of peace.

“You have shown your support and sportsmanship, more importantly, you have shown that you’re a unique party man, in 2020, in the general interest of the party you left the interest, aspirations to be the Governor to the greater interest of the party, i hope this is the time for the party to do this in your favour.

“The last is for us to assure you that the party is interested and desirous of conducting a free fair transparent primary’s in Ondo, come April, 2024.

“And that for us, is the only guarantee that at the end of the exercise out of the 16 we are aware, only 1 will emerge and the rest can extend their hands of felicitation with whosever emerges, as we did in Edo State.

“Edo has become a test case, they know that the party is resolute in determining through a process that is free, who the candidate of the party would be.

“The few who felt they would need to go to court as we would always expect, turned three sixty degree.

“They came to the negotiations table, had a handshake and now, we have a very formidable team, and we believe that APC would win Edo State.

“If we trust that APC would win Edo state, we have confidence that APC will also, win Ondo State,” he added.