Ondo Governorship Primary: PDP hold Ward Congress today

…Sets up ward congress electoral committee

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of party men to serve as members of the Ondo State Ward Congress Electoral Committee.

The Committee will conduct the 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Congress for the purpose of electing 3Ad-Hoc Delegates per Ward (one of whom shall be a woman) in each of the 203 Wards of Ondo State

Hon. Debo Ologunagba National Publicity Secretary who made this known in a statement yesterday said the Ward Congress is scheduled to hold at the Ward Secretariat in each of the 203 Wards today Monday, April 8, 2024.

READ ALSO: Rema visits Gov Obaseki, commends him for supporting..

The members of the Committee are; Sen. Abba Moro – Chairman, Hon. Tom Zakari, Comr. Issaiah Makinde, Chief David Kolawole Vaughan and Barr. Nheoma Ndu who serves as Secretary.

The NWC charged all Governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party in Ondo State to take note and be guided accordingly.

END