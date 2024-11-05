Ondo governorship poll ‘ll be an improvement on past elections – INEC Chairman

By Tunde Opalana

Conduct of the November 16 governorship election will be an improvement on past elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave this assurance in Akure on Monday while on assessment tour of human and material resources in readiness for the Ondo gubernatorial poll.

He specifically promised that INEC will improve on logistics and result management

Yakubu said “the commission received positive reports from “our state office in Akure but we decided to come for a readiness assessment.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons, not only from the last election but also, from previous elections.

“Basically, there are two challenges; the first one is logistics for election so that polling units can open promptly on the election day.

“The second is result management, and my assurance to voters in Ondo State is that they are going to see fast improvement in these two processes,” he said.

The chairman hinted that he was in the state to meet with the stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, the media, security agencies and the commission’s staff members to assess their readiness.