Ondo Governor, Akeredolu is dead after prolonged battle with Leukemia

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead.

A family source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that Akeredolu died in Lagos.

SaharaReporters learnt that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” the source said.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

He was 67 years old.

The ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

His deputy, Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as Acting Governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

On July 9, Akeredolu’s wife, Betty announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts after questions were raised over plans to have a fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

“Hello Family and Friends. This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.”

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I,” she tweeted.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported in January that Akeredolu was treating leukemia.

“The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has leukemia, he is really down,” one of the sources in the Alagbaka Government House revealed at that time.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body.

For sufferers, the white blood cells crowd out the red blood cells and platelets needed by the body to stay healthy.

White blood cells are potent infection fighters which grow and divide in an orderly way, as the body needs them. But in people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which don’t function properly.

It is a cancer of blood-forming tissues that hinders the body’s ability to fight infections.

The types that exist include acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Treatment for leukemia can be complex depending on the type of leukemia and other factors.

However, some strategies and resources can help make treatment successful.

According to WebMD Cancer Center, its symptoms may include weakness or fatigue, bruising or bleeding easily, fever or chills, infections that are severe or keep coming back, and pain in your bones or joints.

Others may include headaches, vomiting, seizures, weight loss, night sweats, shortness of breath, and swollen lymph nodes or organs like the spleen.