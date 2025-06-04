Ondo Dep Speaker Akinruntan resigns after alleged family rift with Gov Aiyedatiwa

By Tolulope Adeyefa

Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, member representing Ilaje Constituency 1, has resigned his position as Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The resignation was announced on the floor of the House during the plenary session held on Wednesday and presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Oladiji.

In his resignation letter, Akinruntan stated that the decision is “due to personal reasons, which align with the conventional arrangement in power sharing of elective positions in the State.”

“I express my profound gratitude to my fellow members for the trust they reposed in me during my tenure. It has been an honour to serve under the leadership of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and currently, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, both create a platform for effective governance and collaboration”, he added.

However, earlier reports on social media last month indicated a possible plot to remove Akinruntan due to an alleged rift involving his father, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Following this development, Hon. Ololade Gbegudu, representing Okitipupa Constituency 2, has been selected as the new Deputy Speaker.

Similarly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency 1, who also resigned as the Majority Leader, has been replaced with Hon. Olatunji Oshati from Ose Constituency.