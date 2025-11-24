Ondo CP conducts strategic security assessments across border communities

Mr Adebowale Lawal, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, says he has conducted strategic security assessments across key facilities and border communities to enhance public safety.

Lawal said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade.

The CP explained that the assessment was part of the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to all commissioners.

According to him, the IGP had earlier directed all commands to ensure the safety and protection of schools, critical infrastructure, key government assets, and all police facilities.

Lawal said he had visited all police facilities and formations in and around the Akoko Area of the state.

The CP also said he proceeded to the Ondo–Edo border at Eti Ose community to inspect ongoing security operations.

He pledged to improve on the existing security structures for enhanced operational efficiency and continued protection of lives and properties.

The CP directed all tactical teams, area commands, and divisional police headquarters covering the aforementioned areas to conduct regular supervisory visits and provide detailed situational reports to the command.

“This proactive measure is aimed at sustaining vigilance, strengthening coordination and ensuring the early detection of emerging security concerns.

“Let me appreciate the officers and men on duty for their resilience, and reassure them of my unwavering commitment to supporting their efforts in safeguarding the state.

“I also appreciate the state governor and IGP for their strategic leadership, consistent support, and steadfast commitment to advancing effective policing initiatives in Ondo State,” he said.