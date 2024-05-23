Ondo community in crisis as strange insects force residents to flee homes, farms

Afin Akoko community in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State has been thrown into turmoil as a swarm of strange insects descended upon the area, compelling residents to evacuate their homes and abandon their farms in fear.

Reports from the area, gathered by various sources, indicate that the invasion of the strange insects has intensified in the last few days.

The insects, which have appeared in large numbers, have caused panic among mostly farmers, leading many to seek refuge away from their residences and agricultural lands.

Mr. Abu Balogun, a resident and farmer, said: “As I talk to you, people are unable to prepare food or eat in open places for fear of contamination. It’s a very tough one for us right now. We need help.”

Confirming the incident, the monarch of the town, Professor Abduralheem Mustapha Adejoro, said the “situation in the town right now is terrible.”

Oba Adejoro revealed that the incident was discussed in the Oba-in-Council of the town on Monday, stressing that the current situation was becoming an emergency in the town.

In response to the escalating situation, Banji Ajaka, the Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, assured residents that the government is taking decisive action to address the insect invasion.

“We have our surveillance officers who are on top of the situation and currently investigating the current development in Afin Akoko.

“So, we are making sure that this situation does not lead to an outbreak of disease too and with our partnership with the Ministry of Environment,” Ajaka told Daily Trust.