Ondo Church attack: Gbajabiamila demands immediate action

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, has demanded immediate action from government against Sunday’s attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, which resulted in the death of many worshippers.

Gbajabiamila, who condemned the dastardly act, described those behind the attack as enemies of the state, who must be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

The Church was attacked on Sunday during Mass, killing scores of worshiper and many hospitalized, DailyTimes gathered.

He wondered, according to a statement, Sunday night signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, why anybody would attack worshippers at their place of worship saying; “only a wicked mind could kill in such a mindless manner.”

The Speaker lamented that activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country were becoming a daily occurrence in Nigeria, pointing that “incessant attacks on innocent Nigerians across the country must be brought to an end.”

He challenged security agencies to double their efforts in bringing insecurity in the country under control, especially by stepping up intelligence gathering to halt such attacks before they occurred.

Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the Government and people of Ondo State over the unfortunate incident, also, praying for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives.

