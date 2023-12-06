Ondo Assembly spokesman embarks on mega empowerment for constituents

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The member representing Ose State constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Honourable Olatunji Oshati, has said he is set to embark on a mega empowerment for his constituents.

The Ondo House spokesman will be empowering the constituents on December 16 at Idoani Township Hall, Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (SA), Media, Omoniyi Emmanuel, various stakeholders in the constituency, such as the elderly, aged, artisans and farmers would be empowered with cash and other valuables necessary for their uplift.

“Also, 70 persons will benefit from the free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination forms to be distributed by the Balogun of Idoaniland. In addition, there will be distribution of educational materials to 15 secondary and primary schools across the constituency.

READ ALSO: Makinde presents N434.2bn 2024 Budget of Economic..

“Lastly, awards will be given to three young and promising youths with prizes. The inauguration of the Special Assistants (SAs) to the lawmaker will also take place on the day.

“The lawmaker will also spotlight young and promising talents through the yearly Maxima Man of the Year Award, an award designed to encourage up and coming talents who are making waves in their chosen careers.

“Approval and cash support to chosen proposals of small scale businesses (especially farming) will be unveiled. In addition, awards tagged ‘Maxima Personality of the Year’ shall be given to celebrate people who have blazed the trail in life and are committed to community development.

“The lawmaker will also update the constituents on the journey so far at the hallowed chamber of the House,” Emmanuel said.