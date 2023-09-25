Ondo Assembly serves impeachment notice to Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice to the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The notice was signed by 11 members of the House during plenary on Monday, September 25, 2023.

This move comes hours after Aiyedatiwa approached a court to quash plans to impeach him.

The impeachment notice, a formal document outlining allegations and grounds for impeachment, was reportedly presented to Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa during a legislative session earlier today.

The allegations include:

1) Gross misconduct

2) Abuse of office with actions likely to bring down Ondo state government

3) Financial recklessness

4) Publication in print media by your media aides maligning the credibility of the governor, etc

The legislative body added:

”Pursuant to the provision of Section 188 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Honourable House resolved that your Excellency should be availed with a copy of the notice for you to respond to the allegations contained therein.”

