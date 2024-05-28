Ondo 2024: Over 250 Political Structures Collapsed Into Omoluabi Coalition Group

On Monday 27th May 2024, some political groups and structures of governorship aspirants in Ondo State numbering over 250 collapsed into Omoluabi Coalition Group ahead November Governorship elections in Ondo State.

At an expanded Exco’ meeting held in Ore, the President of the Yoruba Council- YCW; the apex umbrella body for all Yoruba socio cultural groups Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan received the groups exco’ from all the 18 local governments across the sunshine state.

Aare Hassan in his welcome address admonished them to remain steadfast, and always imbibe Omoluabi ethos in their conducts. He stressed the need for remaining political structures in the state to join forces with Omoluabi Coalition to decide who will govern the State for the next four years, as this governorship election “is not about political party BUT the candidates”.

The DG Omoluabi Coalition Group Tunji Balogun emphasized the importance of voters card , and urged those yet to collect their cards to go to INEC offices in their respective local governments for onward collections.

He said the group target across the state is 200,000 votes. whereas the compilation of registered voters cards as at today is still 124,678 which is far below target. He therefore mandated the new members to register their voters cards on the group’s portal for proper documentation.

The woman leader Yeye Atunluse Oodua Alhaja Tawakalitu while welcoming the new affiliated groups explained that Omoluabi Coalition Group is an independent apolitical and sociocultural group in Yoruba land committed to good governance, aimed at strengthening our democratic process. She also gave her admonition and assurances that come November governorship election in Ondo state, the choice of Omoluabi Coalition would emerged as governor.

Other speakers includes the youth leaders, and state commanders also corroborated the statements earlier made by the group leaders.

In his closing remarks, the DG Omoluabi coalition advised all members to remain focus and loyal, stressing that the leaders are in consultation with leaders of thought and stakeholders in the State with assurances that “we shall come up with right choice in the interest of our dear state”.

Omoluabi souvenirs were freely distributed to new members, while the inauguration of streets captains in all 203 wards would come up at a later date.