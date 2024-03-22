Ondo 2024: I want to be alternative to APC’s misgovernance – Kolade Akinjo

By Tunde Opalana

A two times governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Hon. Kolade Akinjo has said his intention to contest the November governorship election in Ondo State is to provide an alternative to All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

Akinjo, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State said the state is undergoing trying period under APC government and that the concern of every genuine PDP members should be to unseat APC .

He said he bought the PDP expression of interest form in fulfillment of his dream to compete in the parry’s primaries to become its Governorship candidate.

Akinjo said “there’s always a time for everything. And this is actually the time for this particular aspiration. Our purpose is to be an alternative to the mis-governance currently ravaging the length and breadth of that particular state.

READ ALSO: Yorubas will question your grandchildren, great…

“An alternative to their feeling that it is not possible to give water to the people, an alternative to their feeling and manifested that is not possible to project and promote free education, an alternative for their corruptive nature. I am an alternative to all the things they are unable to do in Ondo State.

“The purpose of my aspiration is to bring good governance back to Ondo State. To restore transparency and to ensure that the life of our people is way better than it has been.

“So we are coming with a very strong energy, coming with a very strong capacity and competence to deploy conscience because only conscience in governance is very important.

“We are sending a signal to the APC that you got to leave the Government House to allow those in the right conscience to do the needful for our people.

On Consensus he said there is a template to follow when the party is unable to navigate consensus and that is direct primary or indirect primary.

“You see, democracy is about the people. If eventually you aren’t able to get the best of synergy to drive a consensus process, then you follow the legal template.

“Most of the time when you look at the primaries of the PDP, is usually very transparent. So we are confident that we will have a transparent primary as the best way to deliver state. The party is conscious of their place in history. We need to rescue our people.”