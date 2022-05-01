On King Mubaraq’s New Love

Afrobeats and Afrofusion singer, Popoola Mubarak Ayomide, popularly known as King Mubaraq, seems to have fallen in love with fashion, as he hinted on his partnership with a French company on a new collection of street wears.

The ‘Laga Dat’ crooner, during the weekend, took to his social media platform to hint his fans about his new love. He said he had always wanted to venture into the business because of his love for designers.

“I am inspired to set up a clothing line in Nigeria to add more value to the fashion world. When we are finally set, we will be starting with Street wears of different collections. We are already in talks with a fashion line in France.”

Speaking further, he said the King Mubaraq brand will revolutionize the Nigeria’s street wear culture with unique and decent designs for both sexes within the youth age.

“We will come and change the street wear culture and do it the proper way in an African style. Our focus is the youth of both sexes and until we launch fully, much can not be said now.”

