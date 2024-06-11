On Justice Muhammadu Wais’s birthday, President Tinubu wishes him well

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, on the special occasion of his birthday.

The President celebrates the eminent jurist, who served the nation in many capacities, including as Chairman of the National Judicial Council; Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute.

President Tinubu extols the courage, wisdom, and fine thread of brilliance, which ran through the illustrious legal career of the elder statesman.

The President commends Justice Uwais for his service to the nation, acknowledging his role in shaping the foundations of Nigeria’s judiciary.

The President prays for many more years in good health for the elder statesman and his family.