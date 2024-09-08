Omotola: About my periodic break from Nollywood

Ace Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known as Omosexy, has finally spoken about her periodic breaks from Nollywood.

The 46-year-old actress broke her silence while addressing curious fans questioning why she abandoned her acting career.

Omotola in a post on her Instagram page, revealed that she takes deliberate breaks to unwind and rejuvenate after years of work.

“I know many don’t understand why I take time off movies for a few years and then come back again.

“I have seen fans asking when I’ll return to the screen, but when you have been working since age 15 like I have, you will understand the need to relax, relive, relearn, and recharge. Who gets it and who’s following?

“I visited Nigeria in December last year and left in March after filming two movies in February,” she stated.