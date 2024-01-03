Omokri to Tinubu: ‘Ban sports betting in Nigeria’

Reno Omokri, a sociopolitical activist, has called on President Bola Tinubu to ban all forms of sports betting in Nigeria urgently.

Omokri said placing a ban on sports betting would improve the conditions of most Nigerians and make the naira grow.

Posting on X, he charged the president to authorise the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban betting applications and revoke the licences of all physical sports betting operators.

According to Omokri: “President Tinubu can immediately improve the economic conditions of most Nigerians and make the Naira grow by issuing an Executive Order authorising the Nigerian Communications Commission to ban sports betting apps from the App Store of any GSM Internet Service Provider in Nigeria and revoking the licences of any physical sports betting operators in Nigeria. It makes better sense than Buhari’s draconian #TwitterBan.

“There is such an epidemic of gambling in Nigeria and it is destroying Nigerian youths. $1 billion is spent on gambling daily in Nigeria, according to the National Lottery Trust Fund. Please fact-check me. The average Nigerian spends $15 daily on sports betting and other types of gambling, with the vast majority of that amount leaving our economy and going to places like Russia, South Africa, and Europe. The Naira can never sustain its rally under such circumstances.

“A lot of the petty crime in Nigeria is caused by youths seeking money, by any means, to fund their gambling habit. It would be irresponsible for a first-class accountant like Tinubu not to act on such a matter as threatening to our national security as this gambling epidemic.”