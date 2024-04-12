Omokri: Reason why Southwest will continue to control political power in Nigeria

Reno Omokri, a sociopolitical analyst, has claimed that the North and South will continue to control political power in Nigeria.

Omokri said both regions will continue to yield political power over Nigeria due to their unity and humility.

Posting on X, the former presidential aide said other regions will assume control of political power in Nigeria when they learn humility and unity from the North and Western parts of the country.

According to Omokri: “Sadly, as long as Nigeria remains one united country, Northern Nigeria and the Southwest of Nigeria will continue controlling power in this political sphere, like a tennis ball, because of their unity and humility. One will do eight years, God willing, and pass the ball with their racket of unity to the other, who will do their own eight years and pass the ball back.

“Only the death of an incumbent President can temporarily break that circadian rhythm. And if that even occurs, the pendulum swing will be readjusted back to its original factory settings during elections, and equilibrium will be retained.

“Except other regions learn unity and humility from these two blocs, this political tennis game of back and forth will endure.

“Unity without humility will result in feelings of superiority, which will destroy your political ability. Humility without unity will lead to internal geopolitical wrangling, which causes political instability.

“To get power and retain it in a multi-ethnic polity like ours, you must counterbalance unity with humility. And the North, especially the core North, and the Southwest get it. Oya, insult!”