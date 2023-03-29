Omo- Agege’s link to my purported expulsion from APC, sign of frustration – Ojougboh

By Tunde Opalana

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh linked the Deputy President of the Senate and the Delta State APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege to his alleged expulsion from the party.

He said he was little surprised by Omo- Agege’s involvement in the purported expulsion adding that the deputy senate president’s action is a manifestation of frustration he suffers after losing the gubernatorial election to the PDP candidate

Ojougboh, added that the Deputy President of the Senate is looking for those to blame for his abysmal performance.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Emmanuel Ojeme he said: “Just like every other person, I saw the letter of my purported ‘Kangaroo Expulsion’ from the APC on social media. I wasn’t surprised because that is Omo-Agege’s way. His escapade is well documented at the National Assembly, over what happened to the Senate Mace.

“Since Omo-Agege lost his governorship bid, he has been running from pillar to post in frustration, looking those to blame for his abysmal performance. Ordinarily, his social media expulsion doesn’t really need any reply, because it is dead on arrival.”

Ojougboh further said that Omo-Agege is blaming everybody for his loss at the governorship election, adding that the question Nigerians should ask Omo-Agege is “what role did I play in his campaign, that I am now one of his target?.

“Omo-Agege hijacked the party, and personally handpicked all executives at all levels in the state, he uses them for whatever he pleases. His intention is to cow all APC members in the state and make them his stooges, but very angry that people like my humble self stand up to him and always say things the way they are. And at my age I can’t change just to please the god of Orogun,” he said.

Knocking Omo-Agege for his untoward action to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers in the state during the just concluded governorship elections, Ojougboh said that “this kind of character does not conform with the position of a number seven citizen in the Country.

“Let me also use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians to a recent news report by a militant group, Delta Strike Force, demanding the withdrawal of the Pipelines Surveillance Contract, which should come to them from Omo-Agege.

“The militant group has threatened to blow up the Oturogu Gas Plant, if the Federal Government continue to ignore their demands. The agitation of the militant group has further shown the kind of person Ovie Omo-Agege is, a very selfish, and greedy fellow, who thinks only about himself, which was the major reason for APC’s poor performance at the Presidential election in the state, and the lost of the governorship elections in the state, which he was the only contestant for the Party ticket.”

Ojougboh, has, however, called on his supporters to be calm, go about their normal businesses and ignore the frustration of Omo-Agege over his woeful performance at the polls.