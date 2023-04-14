Omo-Agege contributed to party lost in Delta, mocked over failed meeting – APC

By Tunde Opalana

The Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed it’s governorship candidate and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege for the party’s loss in the recent governorship election in the state.

The party also derided Omo- Agege over the futile meeting he held with a faction of APC members in the state which ended in deadlock.

The meeting held on Tuesday failed because some members of the faction openly accused Omo-Agege of contributing largely to why APC lost in Delta State.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity , a chieftain of the party said that Omo-Agege had been accused of improper planing, exclusion of capable leaders amongst others, adding that this development led to the party’s failure in of APC at the gubernatorial polls.

The Chieftain had also pointed out that during the governorship election, Omo-Agege was the only one running the show, which led to division in the party and by extension, reduced APC support base

Reacting to this development on Friday in a telephone chat with newsmen in Abuja, the Delta State APC Secretary, Inana Michael said that Omo-Agege is trying to make himself 66 a demi-god in Delta politics.

Michael also listed his failure to include the inability to meet the expectations of members during the governorship election, adding that such was a factor that work against APC in the state.

He said: “Omo-Agege is trying to put himself as a demigod in Delta State and what he was expecting was for the crowd to come and tell him weldone, but unfortunately, he could not get what he wanted.

“Also unfortunately for him, he could not control the crowd he invited, because people were saying he is a failure. He could not carry the people along and he could not meet their expectation. What he has been telling them is that he has already taken care of everything.

“He told them to just play cool and the result will be announced. But unfortunately, when the people went to the poll, what they met was different from what he has been telling them.”

The state secretary also listed the exclusion of leaders, who are capable of delivering their local government and wards as another big factor that work against Omo-Agege and the party.

“He felt he can use small boys, his aides to win election, but the election did not go that way. Election needs people, who are well known that can stand. Their expectations were not met, based on that, he called a meeting to pacify them and their reaction is what happened that led to the deadlock.

“At the end of the day, he said he would call a meeting of 30 men, to go from ward to ward to tell the people that they should not leave the party that he is sure of victory and that he will reclaim his mandate at the end of the day from the court,” Michael further explained.

Explaining the position of APC members in the state, the Secretary said, “we are not happy, the party is not happy, even the masses are not happy because people are tired of PDP government in Delta State, but the person we feel can reclaim it for us, in fact his performance was the worst.”

