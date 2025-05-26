Oluyole LG leaders mourn, bury APC organising secretary

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

Big wig politicians in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo state were ‘chief mourners,’ as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the local government, Alhaji Waheed Akinleye-led party executives, leaders and other dignitaries grace the burial rites of the late organising secretary of the party, Mr. Samuel Adesoji Okunade, who passed on Wednesday, May 7.

In a rare show of love and deep affection, party leaders attended the Service of Songs, Christian Wake, burial service and interment at the Wesley Cathedral Church, Elekuro, Ibadan on Friday May.

According to a release by the Publicity Secretary of the party in Oluyole Local Government, Mr. Kazeem Akinwale, party leaders, including Otunba Waheed Olawale, Honorable Abiodun Muideen, Ganiyat Adebiyi, ward chairmen and many others, paid glowing tributes to the late organising secretary.

A former chairman of the local government council and close ally of the late organizing secretary, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, was represented by his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Omolara Olaosebikan.

In his sermon, the officiating minister described Okunade as a highly responsible, dedicated and committed member of the church.

He appealed to the families and friends of the deceased to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life and left at God’s appointed time.

In his tribute, Olaosebikan said “Soji was my dearest brother, fantastic friend and exceptionally loyal and committed political associate.”

A progressive to the core, Olaosebikan stated that Okunade, in all his political life, never deviated from the path of the progressives for one second.

“Politically, SOJ was one of the best and most consistent progressives. Soji never deviated an inch from the progressives path all his life.

“His death dealt me a big blow which I am not sure of recovering from. May the Almighty rest his soul. To his mother, his dear wife, his children Tola, Dotun and Kunle; his siblings and other family members; Oyo State APC, Oluyole political family; his friends and KO Movement, may God grant us the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. Adieu, Our Man, SOJ!”

The late Okunade was born on October 24, 1964. He retired from the service of the government of Oyo State after 35 years of meritorious service. He is survived by his mother and three children.