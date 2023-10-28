Oluseye Ekun bags AAPG’s Distinguished Service Award (DSA)

Akinwande Oluseye Ekun has been conferred with the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)

Mr. Ekun was conferred with the award at the 3rd annual joint Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and American Association of Petroleum Geologists(AAPG) Conference tagged “image 2023” (International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy) held at George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, USA August 28 – September 01, 2023.

AAPG’s Distinguished Service Award is highly competitive and prestigious and is given to individuals who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious services and contributions to the profession, the science, the Association, and the public.

Since its founding in 1917, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) has been a pillar of the worldwide scientific community. The original purpose of AAPG, to foster scientific research, to advance the science of geology, to promote technology, and to inspire high professional conduct, still guides the Association today.

Akinwande Oluseye Ekun is a graduate of Geology of the University of Ibadan where he obtained his B.Sc. Geology degree in 1995 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Lagos state University in 2005 respectively. He is a highly experienced, accomplished, and consummate oil & gas professional with a cognate experience spanning over 27 years in Exploration, Appraisal, Development, Geological & Geophysical Operations, well planning etc. and technical and management leadership roles.

Seye has been an active and consistent financial member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) since 2000. He is a member of Divisional Professional Affairs (DPA) and a Certified Petroleum Geologist. He has played and continues to play active roles in various capacities such as: Key member of the first ever Geoscience Technology Workshop in Africa (GTW) co-hosted by AAPG and Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in 2018, Conference Planning Committee for Deep Water Offshore west Africa conference (DOWAC) 3rd edition in 2010; Member AAPG Africa Region Executive Leadership Team – Treasurer 2020 – 2022, Panelist AAPG/Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) session at NAPE International Conference and Exhibition (ICE) 2018 & 2019, Chair/Co-Chair/Judge AAPG/Imperial Barrel Award (IBA) Program 2014, 2015, & 2018

He also served as a key member in conceptualizing, planning, and execution of the highly successful AAPG/NAPE inaugural Geosciences Technology Workshop in 2018 with over 800 participants. Seye served as the Chairman/coordinator of AAPG/IBA Program (2010 – 2013) with significant positive impact in the training of undergraduate, postgraduate and faculty members. He grew the IBA universities participation from an average of 4-6 schools to 22+ schools representing 450% uplift with wide geographical spread involving over 1000+ students and faculty members. The success of this program led to the adoption by NAPE and creation of the annual NAPE Basin evaluation competition.

He served as an industry mentor to AAPG/IBA Africa region participating teams in 2009 – 2010 and several undergraduates and postgraduates’ students for the IBA programs and their respective research dissertations and theses.

Seye has authored/co-authored several geosciences technical papers presented at NAPE ICE, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Society of Wireline Log Analysts (SPWLA), Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and published in several international journals. He won NAPE 3rd Best Technical Poster Award in 2014 and 3rd Best Technical Paper Award in 2021 respectively.

