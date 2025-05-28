Oluremi Tinubu to Nigerian Children: “Keep Learning, Your Potential Is Limitless”

In celebration of this year’s Children’s Day, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed her belief in the boundless potential of Nigerian children, describing them as “the heartbeat of the Nation.” Speaking at the official launch of the **Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning & Development (AGILE) Additional Financing to States and AGILE Games Award Ceremony**, the First Lady called on Nigerian children to keep learning, keep creating, and believe in their limitless potential to make a difference.

Held at the State House in Abuja, the event underscored the importance of inclusive education and community-driven support, with Senator Tinubu highlighting that every child present represents the power of opportunity backed by encouragement.

“Every child represented here today has demonstrated what is possible when opportunity meets support,” she said. “Whether or not you receive an award today, you are all champions.”

The First Lady also praised the World Bank-supported AGILE project, noting its pivotal role in tackling the out-of-school children crisis, particularly among girls. She emphasized that the initiative reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to education as a cornerstone of national development.

Addressing governors, traditional rulers, and religious leaders, Senator Tinubu thanked them for their continued support and encouraged further collaboration in championing girls’ education and community mobilization.

The First Lady also announced two upcoming programmes under the *Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)*:

1. **Environment Clubs and Societies** – These will be launched in secondary and tertiary institutions nationwide to promote environmental cleanliness and tree planting.

2. **“Flow with Confidence” Project** – Aimed at providing a year’s supply of sanitary pads to girls in rural areas to help reduce school absenteeism during menstrual cycles.

“To our dear students, please go to school and complete your education,” she urged. “Staying in school and excelling in your studies will give you the knowledge and skills you need for a good future.”

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa described education as not only a fundamental human right but also a national security priority. “Every textbook is a brick in the foundation of peace and prosperity,” he said. “Every trained teacher is a guardian of our collective future.”

The World Bank Country Director, Mr. Taimur Samad, noted that AGILE is the second-largest project funded by the bank globally, with the ambitious goal of supporting 50 million Nigerian students. “With two-thirds of Nigerian girls dropping out before completing school, AGILE is working to reverse this trend,” he stated.

State Governors from Borno and Taraba reiterated their commitment to improving access to education for girls across Nigeria.

The event climaxed with the presentation of awards to winners of the AGILE Games, and a moving highlight was the gifting of a special painting to Senator Tinubu by Awelewa, a child with special needs—symbolizing the creativity and inclusivity the day was designed to celebrate.