Oluremi Tinubu Elected to OAFLAD Steering Committee

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been elected as a member of the Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the highest decision-making body of the organization.

Her election took place during the 29th Ordinary General Assembly of OAFLAD, currently ongoing in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.

Senator Tinubu joins the eight-member Steering Committee as one of two representatives from West Africa. Other countries elected to the committee include Sierra Leone, whose First Lady now serves as the President of OAFLAD, and Angola, whose First Lady was elected Vice President. Additional member nations include Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, and Congo.

As a committee member, she will serve a two-year tenure, helping to shape the organization’s policies and initiatives. Already a prominent voice within OAFLAD, Senator Tinubu is expected to play a key role in advancing the organization’s 2025-2030 Strategic Framework, which focuses on advocacy and development initiatives across Africa.

OAFLAD, a coalition of First Ladies from across the continent, works to champion social and economic development, particularly in areas such as healthcare, gender equality, and youth empowerment.