Olumba Obu: Same-Sex marriage is doctrine of evil, not of Jesus Christ

The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu has condemned the introduction of same-sex marriage by some religious organisations, saying it is the doctrine of evil.

He maintained that it is not the teaching of Jesus Christ, and called on all humanity, especially Christians to reject it.

This was contained in his Christmas message released at the headquarters of his organisation, Monday morning.

He said, “Anyone who does contrary to what our Lord Jesus Christ taught is fulfilling the doctrine of the devil and is not of Christ. God with His Christ has come to return mankind and creation back to the state of righteousness, holiness and purity.

READ ALSO: People should stop getting involved in political fight.

“Christians should reject the introduction of alien teachings and practices that oppose God’s will for mankind.

He cautioned that as Christians all over the world celebrate Christ, His undiluted teachings should be allowed to register in the minds of His faithful.

He reminded that Jesus Christ came to fulfil the laws and the prophets and to reaffirm the sanctity of marriage to be a union between one man and one woman who shall both become one flesh.

He expressed dismay that “today people go into all sorts of unimaginable relationships and socalled marriages, with the full support of religious institutions and governments”, asserting that these are the manifestations of the end times as prophesied and recorded in 2 Timothy 3: 1-9.

READ ALSO: People should stop getting involved in political fight.

“Today, as we celebrate and remember the birth of Christ, I wish to remind humanity especially Christians that same sex marriage is not the teaching of Christ and should not be accepted in the House of God.

He called on all warring countries in all parts of the world to allow all weapons of destruction be fashioned into ploughshare, cautioning that leaders whose agendas do not conform to peace will be divinely removed from power.