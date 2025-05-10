Olubadan suspends two family chiefs over land grabbing

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has suspended two mogajis and removed their traditional beads.

They are Mogaji Kukula, Kamorudeen Kolawole of Kukula family, Oke-Ofa, Baba Isale in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The traditional ruler also promoted former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin to the Aare Alasa of Olubadan Ibadanland on the chieftaincy ladder of the ancient town, a development that has attracted accolades from the lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi.

The suspension order on the family heads, which was made known in a statement by Olubadan’s PRO, Olugbemiga Ayoade, on Friday, takes immediate effect.

Ayoade said the order was given during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee’s meeting held at the old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba Ibadan on Thursday.

“Speaking through the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan said the suspension order would remain until the suspended mogajis do the needful,” Ayoade said.

He further quoted the Olubadan as saying:

“Your suspension order is indefinite until you retrace your steps and do the needful.

“You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land taking, oppression of your family members and other residents in your domain.”

With regards to elevation of Senator Folarin by the Olubadan, Alabi, in a statement issued through his media aide, Mustapha Ramadan, described the chieftaincy conferment as a “distinguished milestone in the noble and time-honored stepwise promotion process of the Ibadan chieftaincy system.

“The elevation of Senator Folarin is a well-earned honor, reflective of his enduring loyalty, decades of service, and consistent progression through the ranks of the respected Ibadan traditional hierarchy.”