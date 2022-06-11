Olubadan installs Ladoja as Otun-Olubadan

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, was, on Friday, installed as Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba (Dr) Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, at the Aliiwo palace in Ibadan.

This is just as the former governor insisted that the role of the Olubadan-in-Council was to assist the monarch in his rule over the ancient town.

The elevation of the former governor, who held the title of Osi-Olubadan, was sequel to the vacuum created by the demise of the former Olubadan, the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, which paved the way for the promotion and installation of Oba Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on 11th March, DailyTimes gathered.

Media Assistant to Oba Balogun, Oladele Ogunsola, had said on Thursday that the promotion of Senator Ladoja would pave the way for the upward movement of the high chiefs behind him (LAdoja) “as discussed at the last meeting of the Olubadan Advisory Council.”

The installation of the new Otun-Olubadan was done around noon on Friday.

Following the promotion of the former governor, High Chief Eddy Oyewole, who was Ashipa Olubadan became Osi-Olubadan; and High Chief Biodun Kola-Daisi, moved from Ekerin Olubadan to Ashipa Olubadan.

Also, former Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, was installed as the Ekerin Olubadan, while the first private radio station owner in the states, Chief Adebayo Akande, who was Maye Olubadan, became a high chief with the title of Ekarun Olubadan.

Ladoja, while speaking with journalists after the installation, maintained that the development was a call for more support for the throne of Olubadan, saying “our job is to assist the Olubadan.”

He said all hands ought to be on deck concerning the insecurity in the country, but added that Nigerians should continue to pray to God’s intervention.

