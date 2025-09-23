Olubadan-designate, Ladoja’s businesses suffered for Nigeria – Akintola, SAN

Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola, has disclosed that businesses of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, suffered greatly in the 90s, due to his involvement in the June 12 pro-democracy movement and the activities of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Speaking on an Oyo State Broadcasting Corporation (BCOS) live programme:

“Gbagede Oselu” at the weekend, Akintola, a former Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, said Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor and member of the defunct Third Republic Senate, joined NADECO after the military junta dissolved the National Assembly.

Stressing that Ladoja’s business empire suffered significant losses due to his role in the struggle, Akintola, who was also a key player in the pro-democracy struggle, said that Ladoja’s shipping line and West Africa’s largest palm plantation in Cross River State were severely affected.

“Senator Rasidi Ladoja played an active role in NADECO. We used his ships for NADECO’s activities after the dissolution of the Senate. There are some details I cannot disclose publicly.

“His businesses were seriously affected by the struggle,” Akintola said.

He lamented that many patriots who risked their lives during the June 12 era had not been duly recognised, citing examples such as Ibadan-based human rights activist Comrade Moshood Erubami, who was frequently imprisoned; and the late Comrade Ola Oni, a renowned socialist and political thinker.

“People like Moshood Erubami went to prison several times during the NADECO days. These are individuals who paid the price for democracy, yet their contributions are often overlooked,” he said.