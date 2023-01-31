Olu of Warri bags ‘Ambassador of Neglected Tropical Diseases Award’

BY NOSA AKENZUA

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has been presented with an award as advocate for the control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Presenting the award, the Permanent Secretary, Delta State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr. Jude Winful – Orieke, said that the agency wanted the Olu to help in propagating the control and elimination of the diseases by doing a video and voice note about the programme for the awareness of the grassroots people.

Dr. Winful-Orieke also explained to the Olu that the neglected tropical diseases were over 20, including River Blindness, Lymphatic Filariasis (Elephantiasis) , Soil transmitted Helminths (worms), which could cause disfigurement in a person and affect their productivity.

He also pleaded that awareness on the diseases should be taken to the rural areas where farmers, fishermen reside and should be sensitised on how to prevent the diseases by wearing protective clothing, living in a good, clean and hygienic environment

Responding , the Olu said he would add his voice to the programme to prevent and control the diseases from spreading among the people and appreciated the agency for sensitising the people about the diseases.

