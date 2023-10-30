Olu of Warri attributes Nigeria problem to non – punishment of law breakers

By Nosa Akenzua

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse the 3rd, has said 60 percent of the developmental problems in Nigeria will have been solved, if those who breach the law are punished accordingly.

The Olu stated this in Warri when the Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Prince Godwin Ejinyere led a team from the agency on a sensitisation visit to the royal father in his palace.

The traditional ruler lamented that Warri-Uvwie metropolitan city ought to be as beautiful as Abuja, but had been threatened with filth, chaos and insecurity.

He expressed the hope that the efforts of the agency would not be swept down the drain by some forces.

He prayed that Prince Godwin Ejinyere would be celebrated for his good works at the end of his assignment.

Earlier, the DG said the visit was to inform the monarch of the ongoing sensitisation campaign of the agency to rid the metropolitan city of Warri of filt and any act capable of destroying its beauty.

He sued for the support of the royal father in actualising the set goals of the agency.

Meanwhile, The Director General (DG) of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Chief Patrick Ukah, has paid an advocacy visit to the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Chike Edozien, in Asaba.

Speaking during the visit, the DG solicited the blessings and support of the monarch, just as he called on the residents of the area to join hands with the agency in keeping the territory clean, adding that cleanliness of the state capital required a joint effort.

He said the visit was also aimed at strengthen the synergy in accelerating the infrastructural and environmental sustainability of the territory, which included Asaba Capital City, Ibusa, Okpanam and Ugbolu.

“We have come to ask for you royal blessings and to seek your cooperations in our programmes. To achieve our set goals, we need the support of the traditional rulers, religious bodies, women, men and the youths and we believe that can be realised through this palace.

“We are going to carry out sensitisation campaign through the radio and television to tell the people the need to keep their environment clean. We would make sure that we buy the mind of the people, but after some period we are going to enforce compliance,” he stated.

He stated further that the capital territory must be secured, adding that the agency would collaborate with security agencies and other critical stakehokders to ensure the realisation of that goal.

He warned against building of kiosks around residential houses, saying that the agency would no longer tolerate any act capable of defacing the beauty of the capital city.

Responding, HRM Obi Edozien thanked Ukah for the visit and prayed for him and his team.

He commended the DG for synergising with the traditional institution to ensure a secured, clean and green environment in the state capital.

He stressed further that the task of keeping the state capital and its environs clean was not negotiable and must be achieved, adding that residents and business owners should make the cleaning of their surroundings a top priority.

