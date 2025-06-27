Olayinka debunks viral report, says no plot allocated to Wike’s son

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has dismissed as false a viral claim that Nyesom Wike allocated 2,082 hectares of land in Maitama and Asokoro to one of his sons.

In a statement issued yesterday, Olayinka clarified that none of the Minister’s children has been allocated even a single plot of land in the FCT, describing the allegation as part of a series of coordinated attempts to discredit the Minister.

He said the claim lacked substance and was peddled by individuals he described as unprofessional and untrained in journalism, stressing that such a large expanse of land was not even available for allocation in the highbrow districts of Maitama and Asokoro.

“In Asokoro and Maitama of today, where can the FCT Minister see 2,082 hectares of land to allocate to anyone? Only quack journalists will go to town with story of allocation of 2,082 hectares of land in Asokoro and Maitama, reason some of us have continually advocated for professionalism in journalism.”

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson challenged the online publisher of what he described as malicious and bitterness painted publication to provide evidence of any land allocation bearing the name of any of the Minister’s children.

The statement read; “My attention has been drawn to yet, another malicious falsehood coming from the same elements whose job is to defame and malign the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Even though it is the right of the Minister and members of his family, both immediate and extended to own lands anywhere in Nigeria, including the FCT, provided all necessary conditions are met, no land has been allocated to any of his children.

“In the publication, a Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) issued to JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, for Agricultural purpose was the only evidence used to justify the claim.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, a company duly registered in Nigeria got land allocation in Bwari Area Council for the purpose of farming.

“So what’s is wrong with a farmer getting land allocation strictly for the purpose of agriculture?

“Therefore, the publication, claiming that the FCT Minister allocated 2,082 hectares of land to his son, is false and should be disregarded.”