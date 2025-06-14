Olawoyin congratulates Gov. Adeleke over victory in Osun LGs tussle

Comrade Lekan Olawoyin, Special Assistant on Liaison Matters to the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has congratulated the state government over victory in the tussle over control of local government areas in the state.

He said it is a landmark achievement for the state government to come out of the legal tussle victorious.

His congratulatory message followed the ruling of the Court of Appeal to sustain the earlier judgment that led to the removal of the former local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

According to him, the appellate court firmly dismissed the application seeking to relist the appeal filed against the sacking of the former council bosses, thereby affirming the decision of the lower court.

“The dismissed appeal, which sought to overturn the previous ruling that invalidated the controversial appointments of these chairmen, was described by the justices as lacking merit.

“The court emphasized that due legal process had been followed in the earlier decision, and there was no substantial ground to revive the case.

“The ruling marks a decisive turn in the internal leadership dispute that has rocked various APC chapters, with implications for local party structures and future political alignments.

“Legal experts say this judgment further reinforces the judiciary’s stance on due process and internal democracy within political parties,” he said.