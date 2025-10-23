Olamide Jasanya Joins Lolade Nwanze, Tolu Olafimihan, and Abolore Sobayo at Felabration 2025 in the UK

A special edition of Felabration was held in Hull, United Kingdom, to celebrate the life and legacy of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, bringing together some of Africa’s most creative voices in music, art, media, and fashion.

The event, organised by Morpheus Multimedia, owners of The Gidi Vibes, took place at the Ferens Art Gallery and received official recognition from Hull City Council. The session, themed “Fela Kuti’s Influence on Music, Arts, Media, and Fashion,” was part of a weeklong programme honouring Fela’s enduring cultural impact.

Among the speakers was Olamide Jasanya, a Nigerian visual artist known for his vibrant use of colour, texture, and symbolism. Jasanya, whose works have been exhibited in Nigeria, the UK, and Finland, joined a panel that included visual artist Abolore Sobayo and fashion entrepreneur Tolu Olafimihan, with journalist Lolade Nwanze moderating the discussion.

“Fela was more than music; he was a movement — a yardstick to measure resilience, beauty, and truth,” said Jasanya. “As an artist, I am deeply inspired by how he drew strength from pain, hope from chaos, and colour from struggle. His courage taught me that art is not just to be seen — it is to be felt. Every painting I make is a reflection of that resilience.”

Organisers said Jasanya’s participation recognised his contribution to contemporary African art and his ability to connect emotion and culture through visual expression — ideals that embody the spirit of Felabration.

“My work, much like Fela’s message, is based on authenticity and connection,” he said. “I make sure to connect with people’s emotions through my works and hero the concept of culture, stories and history. Fela inspires me to see art as a universal language — one that can challenge norms, heal wounds, and inspire transformation.”

Speaking about the event, Fagbemi Osinuga, founder of The Gidi Vibes and organiser of the Hull edition, said the celebration was designed as more than a tribute.

“Felabration Hull wasn’t just a tribute to Fela, it was a reawakening. Holding it in Wilberforce city reminds us that liberation takes many forms. Wilberforce fought to end physical slavery, Fela fought to free the African mind. Both sought justice through courage,” he said.

The event featured panel discussions, exhibitions, and live performances that explored Fela’s influence on global creativity.

Felabration 2025 in Hull underscored the growing recognition of African art and culture in the UK, turning the Ferens Art Gallery into a vibrant space for dialogue, rhythm, and reflection on Fela’s timeless message of freedom and expression.